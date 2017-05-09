Man killed in home invasion, 3 suspects on the loose

Investigators said three masked men entered into this home on Peavy Avenue (Source: WALB)

Travis Daniels was shot and killed in a home invasion. (Source: Facebook)

Three suspects are on the loose, wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Dooly County.

Travis Daniels, 29, was shot and killed during the home invasion, as his girlfriend and children were in the other room.

Investigators said there's still a lot to piece together in this investigation.

And neighbors said it's heartbreaking to hear Daniels is gone.

The Dooly County Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 3:00 a.m. Monday, reporting someone had been shot.

Investigators said three masked men entered into Daniels' home on the 300 block of Peavy Avenue.

Some type of struggle ensued.

Investigators said Daniels was shot in the upper chest during the struggle.

The suspects ran out of the house.

And meanwhile, Daniels went to his neighbor's home to get help.

One neighbor said he was terrified when he heard gunshots.

"And we heard a couple of shots, about five or six shots. I was scared! My wife, she jumped up. But I told her, 'You better sit down,'" said neighbor Ricky Smith.

Investigator Randy Lamberth said, "We've got no basic ID on the people, other than it was three black males. Two of the males were actually carrying handguns."

Investigators said Daniels was airlifted to Macon.

He died Monday morning around 9:00.

The GBI is assisting in this investigation.

If you have any information, call the Dooly County Sheriff's Office at (229)645-0920.

