APD charges 3 in February homicide

The Albany Police Department has charged three people in connection to a February homicide.

Qu’Ron Buchanan, 23, Raheem Wright, 19, and Angelo Jackson, 19 were all arrested by the Criminal Investigations Bureau for the death of Brian White, 26.

On February 7, White was shot and inside an apartment on Byron Road.

Buchanan has been charged with murder and was already being held in the Lee County Jail.

Wright and Jackson have also been charged with murder and are being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

According to detectives, tip information led to the arrests.

