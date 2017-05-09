APD charges 3 in February homicide - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD charges 3 in February homicide

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Albany Police Department) (Source: Albany Police Department)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department has charged three people in connection to a February homicide.

Qu’Ron Buchanan, 23, Raheem Wright, 19, and Angelo Jackson, 19 were all arrested by the Criminal Investigations Bureau for the death of Brian White, 26.

On February 7, White was shot and inside an apartment on Byron Road.

Buchanan has been charged with murder and was already being held in the Lee County Jail.

Wright and Jackson have also been charged with murder and are being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

According to detectives, tip information led to the arrests.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

