APD charges 3 in February homicide

Lowndes County Public Information folks are urging citizens to obey the law, especially when it comes to burning. Since January, there have been dozens of cases of illegal burning.More >>
Three suspects are on the loose, wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Dooly County. Travis Daniels, 29, was shot and killed during the home invasion, as his girlfriend and children were in the other room.More >>
Fire Weather Forecast May 9-10, 2017More >>
Some Albany residents are asking city leaders to “find another way” when it comes to the possibility of raising utility rates. On Monday, the Board of Commissioners of the City of Albany were presented with a proposed fiscal year 2018 budget. The $272 million budget includes a rate increase to 5 of the 6 utilities.More >>
Tuesday night, Valdosta Board of Education members are making decisions that could affect paychecks for all employees. The board member will be voting on pay raises.More >>
