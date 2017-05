GHSA, GISA state baseball playoff schedule

Several south Georgia baseball teams are left in the running for state championships this week.

GHSA and GISA teams will play for spots in the final four this week, and a few of those Elite Eight series will be played in south Georgia.

GHSA SCHEDULE:

Richmond Hill at Lee Co. (Class AAAAAA)

Game 1: Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Elbert Co. at Thomasville (Class AA)

Game 1: Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Irwin Co. at Gordon Lee (Class A-Public)

Game 1: Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Taylor Co. at Schley Co. (Class A-Public)

Game 1: Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

GISA SCHEDULE:

Loganville Christian at Deerfield-Windsor (Class AAA)

Game 1: Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Tiftarea at Heritage (Class AAA)

Game 1: Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

FPCA at Terrell Academy (Class AA)

Game 1: Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

