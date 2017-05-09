GBI investigates Moultrie homicide - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI investigates Moultrie homicide

By Dave Miller
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

The GBI Thomasville Field Office is assisting Moultrie Police, as they investigate a shooting death in the city.

A man was brought in to Colquitt Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds, just after midnight Monday night. He did not survive his wound.

Authorities believe the shooting happened in the area of 4th Avenue and 7th Street Southwest.

An autopsy will be done on the victim, who was not identified.

Agents and Moultrie Police have been attempting to identify witnesses, process the scene, and any evidence recovered from the scene. 

The case is active and ongoing at this time. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Moultrie Police.

