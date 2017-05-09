GBI identifies Moultrie homicide victim

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim of a Moultrie shooting.

Shvensky Collins, 25, was brought in to Colquitt Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds, just after midnight Monday night.

He did not survive his wound.

Authorities believe the shooting happened in the area of 4th Avenue and 7th Street Southwest.

Agents and Moultrie Police have been attempting to identify witnesses, process the scene, and any evidence recovered from the scene.

The case is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Moultrie Police.

