Chiefs sign former Albany Indian Byrd

Former Albany Indian standout Emanuel Byrd has agreed to a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Marshall tight end earned the contract and 90-man roster spot after a rookie minicamp tryout earlier this week.

Byrd spoke to WALB Sports last week about attending the minicamp after not being selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. He knew a roster spot was a longshot, but he was welcoming the challenge.

"I really feel comfortable because I've been in this position so much," Byrd told WALB Sports. "Everything I've been through has built a mental toughness and a want-to. As long as I keep my focus and my tunnel vision on what I want, I feel like I'll be able to get there."

Byrd will look to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster before the 2017 season.

