Chiefs sign former Albany Indian Byrd

Former Albany Indian standout Emanuel Byrd has agreed to a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The former Marshall tight end earned the contract and 90-man roster spot after a rookie minicamp tryout earlier this week.
Byrd spoke to WALB Sports last week about attending the minicamp after not being selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. He knew a roster spot was a longshot, but he was welcoming the challenge.
"I really feel comfortable because I've been in this position so much," Byrd told WALB Sports. "Everything I've been through has built a mental toughness and a want-to. As long as I keep my focus and my tunnel vision on what I want, I feel like I'll be able to get there."
Byrd will look to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster before the 2017 season.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.