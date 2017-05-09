Bowen charity golf tourney starts Monday

The annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event will be held at the Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton on May 15. This golf tournament, benefiting the special needs of Tift Regional Health System (TRHS) hospice and cancer patients, has become a Tifton tradition.

This is the 19th year for the tournament.

The four-man scramble begins with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. Players can form a team or sign-up as a corporate sponsor, and the team fee is $400.

A Tifton Native, Bowen is a retired Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour player, highlighted in 1995 with a win at the Nabisco Dinah Shore, one of the LPGA’s four major championships.

Other notable achievements included two runner-up finishes in 1997 at the Rochester International and the Susan G. Komen International, plus numerous top ten finishes at LPGA tournaments between 1994 and 2005.

"We are grateful to Nanci for launching this annual event and lending her name to the tournament for so many years," said Louise Woodham, Tournament Chairperson. "It’s a fun, competitive day benefiting a great cause."

Dinner will be served and prizes awarded immediately following the tournament. Each player on the winning team will receive a two nights’ stay and one round of golf at The King and Prince resort hotel.

There will also be great second and third place prizes, a hole-in-one contest for a new car as well as a closest-to-the-pin and pink ball competitions.

