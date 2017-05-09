Bowen charity golf tourney starts Monday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Bowen charity golf tourney starts Monday

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
Nanci Bowen (Source: Bowen Charity Event) Nanci Bowen (Source: Bowen Charity Event)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event will be held at the Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton on May 15.   This golf tournament, benefiting the special needs of Tift Regional Health System (TRHS) hospice and cancer patients, has become a Tifton tradition.

This is the 19th year for the tournament.

The four-man scramble begins with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m.  Players can form a team or sign-up as a corporate sponsor, and the team fee is $400.

A Tifton Native, Bowen is a retired Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour player, highlighted in 1995 with a win at the Nabisco Dinah Shore, one of the LPGA’s four major championships.

Other notable achievements included two runner-up finishes in 1997 at the Rochester International and the Susan G. Komen International, plus numerous top ten finishes at LPGA tournaments between 1994 and 2005.   

"We are grateful to Nanci for launching this annual event and lending her name to the tournament for so many years," said Louise Woodham, Tournament Chairperson.  "It’s a fun, competitive day benefiting a great cause."

Dinner will be served and prizes awarded immediately following the tournament.  Each player on the winning team will receive a two nights’ stay and one round of golf at The King and Prince resort hotel. 

There will also be great second and third place prizes, a hole-in-one contest for a new car as well as a closest-to-the-pin and pink ball competitions.  

CLICK HERE for more information

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Lowndes code enforcers watch for illegal burning

    Lowndes code enforcers watch for illegal burning

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:14:28 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Lowndes County Public Information folks are urging citizens to obey the law, especially when it comes to burning.  Since January, there have been dozens of cases of illegal burning.

    More >>

    Lowndes County Public Information folks are urging citizens to obey the law, especially when it comes to burning.  Since January, there have been dozens of cases of illegal burning.

    More >>

  • Man killed in home invasion, 3 suspects on the loose

    Man killed in home invasion, 3 suspects on the loose

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:57:36 GMT

    Three suspects are on the loose, wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Dooly County.  Travis Daniels, 29, was shot and killed during the home invasion, as his girlfriend and children were in the other room. 

    More >>

    Three suspects are on the loose, wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Dooly County.  Travis Daniels, 29, was shot and killed during the home invasion, as his girlfriend and children were in the other room. 

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:25:28 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 9-10, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 9-10, 2017

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly