Man killed in Unadilla home invasion

A 29-year-old Unadilla man is dead and law enforcement are searching for his killers following a home invasion.

Dooly County deputies were called to a home on Peavy Street around 3:15 Monday morning, when witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

Sheriff Craig Peavy said that three men entered into a home, there was a struggle between suspects and Travis Daniels inside the home, and he was shot.

Investigators say Daniels went to his neighbors house to get help. Daniels, his girlfriend, and three children were inside the home when it happened.

Daniels was airlifted to a Macon hospital, where he died.

No suspects have been named.

The Dooly County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating and tracking down leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 229-645-0930.

