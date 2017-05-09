Man killed in Unadilla home invasion

A 29-year-old Unadilla man is dead and law enforcement are searching for his killers following a home invasion.More >>
Dave Prater of the Sam & Dave singing duo would have been 80 years old today, May 9. His hometown of Ocilla, his birthplace, will celebrate Prater’s legacy with its annual festival May 10-12.More >>
The Sparks man who was last seen at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Andre Harris, age 50, hasn't been seen by his family since May 3, 2017.More >>
Pet owners in Camilla may soon see some changes as to how they're allowed to take care of their animals.More >>
Officials with South Georgia's Boys & Girls Clubs said the proposed federal budget could hurt them.More >>
