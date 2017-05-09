Ocilla celebrates hometown 'Soul Man' with scholarships

Dave Prater of the Sam & Dave singing duo would have been 80 years old today, May 9.

His hometown of Ocilla, his birthplace, will celebrate Prater’s legacy with its annual festival May 10-12. This year for the first time organizers are giving out scholarships to high school seniors interested in pursuing careers in music.

The winners were Ahmaad Mack, the Drum Major for the Irwin County High School Band, who will receive $1,500; Alex Hutchinson, who plays several instruments, who is getting $1,000; and Naomi Borders, who plays the trombone, who will receive $500.

They will be honored at a tribute dinner at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Irwin County High School and at the Street Fest from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Ocilla.

Prater was killed in a wreck in Sycamore in 1988.

For more information about this week’s celebration of Dave Prater, go to www.PraterMusicFest.com or call Ocilla City Hall at 229-468-5141.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10