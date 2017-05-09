UPDATE: APD clears missing person alert

The Albany Police Department had been looking for a Sparks man who was last seen at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Andre Harris, age 50, hadn't been seen by his family since May 3, 2017.

He lives on Brycliff Circle, in Sparks.

Tuesday night, APD told us that detectives made contact with a witness, who said that Andre Harris had been located by one of his fraternity brothers, who drove him to Tifton, where his wife met them.

Renee Harris confirmed that her husband is fine and with her, and the case has been cleared.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10