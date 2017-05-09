APD issues missing person alert

The Albany Police Department is looking for a Sparks man who was last seen at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Andre Harris, age 50, hasn't been seen by his family since May 3, 2017.
He lives on Brycliff Circle, in Sparks.
He is 6' 3" weighs 167 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes.
If you have and information about Harris, please contact the Albany Police Department.
