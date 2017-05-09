Valdosta, Berrien baseball drop Game 3s on the road

After thunderstorms poured rain all over Georgia Thursday, most of the second round series in the GHSA state baseball playoffs were pushed back.
While several of those series were able to decide a winner by the weekend, a couple needed to finish out with Game 3s on Monday night. That included series involving the Valdosta Wildcats and Berrien Rebels.
Neither team were able to get the desired result.
Valdosta's season came to an end with a 6-5 loss to Alexander in Douglasville, while the Rebels dropped a 2-1 decision to Rockmart in Rockmart.
The Wildcats finish the season at 21-11, while Berrien's final record is 22-12.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.