VSU earns 12th straight NCAA Regional berth

For the 12th straight season, the Valdosta State Blazers are playing in the postseason.

The VSU softball team was selected to the NCAA Tournament Monday, and will play in the South 1 Regional beginning Thursday in Pensacola, FL.

The Blazers are the five-seed in the South, opening tournament play against four-seed Mississippi College. The Choctaws won the Gulf South Conference tournament title this weekend, and took two of three games in Valdosta in the teams' only regular season series. All three games between VSU and Mississippi College were decided by one run.

Joining the Blazers and Choctaws in the South 1 Regional are regional host and top seed West Florida and eight-seed Claflin, who earned the SIAC Championship over the weekend.

It's a double elimination tournament with the winner of the South 1 Regional meeting the winner of the South 2 Regional in a best-of-three series to determine who advances to the NCAA Championships in Salem, VA at the end of the month.

VSU opens regional play Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

NCAA SOUTH 1 REGION SCHEDULE:

Thursday, May 11

Game 1: (1) West Florida vs. (8) Claflin- 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: (4) Mississippi College vs. (5) Valdosta State- 5:00 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner- 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser- 5:00 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner- 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner- 2:00 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary- 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10