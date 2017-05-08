Albany YMCA holds summer camp open house series

The Albany Area YMCA is offering a sneak peek of its summer camp. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Area YMCA is offering a sneak peek of its summer camp with an open house series this week.

Organizers said parents will get a chance to ask questions about the program and registration.

This year, the Y will be offering camps at four locations.

The theme is "Rocking in the USA," where kids learn about the 50 states.

"We also want to make sure that over the summer that academic achievement to keep that mind active and keep them learning and growing," said YMCA COO Terrie Alby.

The Y will be holding summer camp opening house at the Sports Park located at 4508 Gillionville Road on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday night, there will be one at the YES Easter Seals Facility located at 1906 Palmyra Road to highlight programs available for kids with special needs.

And the last one will be held in Lee County at the Amazing Grace Baptist Church located at 2217 Ledo Road on Thursday night.

All open houses are 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more details on how to enroll in summer camp, call the YMCA at 229-759-9770.

