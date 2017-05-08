Albany city leaders celebrate national tourism week

It's national tourism week, and city leaders said more folks were visiting Albany this year. But they know the January storms also had an impact. (Source: WALB)

It's National Tourism Week, and city leaders said more folks were visiting Albany this year. But they know the January storms also had an impact.

Albany Welcome Center officials said tourism has increased in Dougherty County by nearly six percent over last year.

That's $233 million in economic impact just for the county alone, which in return have increased jobs by 21 percent.

Officials explained tourists were attracted to Southwest Georgia's outdoor attractions especially with Chehaw's bike trails and kayaking.

"You're seeing now more people are adventurous and looking for outdoors. They have their children and their technology all of the time so it's a good time to break away from that. An Albany is a perfect place to do that," said Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Rashelle Beasley.

City leaders also said the storm had a huge impact on the hotel and motel tax given that several folks were displaced during January storms.

And utility crews and storm recovery agencies were also staying at local hotels in town.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10