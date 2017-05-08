Congressman Bishop meets with Boys & Girls Club leaders to discuss budget

Officials with South Georgia's Boys & Girls Clubs said the proposed federal budget could hurt them. (Source: WALB)

Congressman Sanford Bishop held a town hall with the organization leaders to learn how President Trump's proposed budget could impact their members.

Every kid spends their first hour working on their lessons at Albany Boys & Girls Clubs.

But if President Trump's proposed 2018 federal budget passes, there may not be any place for kids to go after school hours.

"This is not just about Boys & Girls Club this is about the plight of young people," said Albany Boys & Girls Club President Marvin Laster.

And that's 3000 members in Albany alone.

"Some of these things that are being proposed are going to be detrimental not only to our young people, but detrimental to this region," remarked Laster.

Congressman Sanford Bishop toured the clubs and checked out the STEM classes.

"The director here reminded me that you've added an R to that which is STREAM to include reading which is so vitally important," explained Congressman Bishop.

He also witnessed the club's challenges after the storm.

Congressman Bishop then held a town hall on how Boys & Girls Club leaders can voice their concerns.

"The most dangerous times of the day for young people is between 3 and 8 at night," said Congressman Bishop.

He explained how $54 billion in discretionary funding could be cut in Trump's proposed budget. Of those cuts, the Department of Education would lose it's 21st Century Learning Centers.

Laster said in 2015, the clubs received $60 million from the program.

"We know that we can count on him and he's a steadfast fighter," remarked Laster.

Laster is asking parents, partners and community leaders to voice their concerns about President Trump's proposed budget to their legislators.

