Camilla holds public hearing on animal control ordinance

Pet owners in Camilla may soon see some changes as to how they're allowed to take care of their animals.Residents got a chance to voice their opinions tonight about a new set of proposed animal control ordinances.

Officials say one of the major changes would make it illegal to keep an animal tied up outdoors for more than two hours.

It would also make it a misdemeanor if your pet is caught running free while in heat.

Those in attendance spoke out about fees and a three animal limit for some homes.

"The intent is to get as much input from the public as possible before this ordinance becomes law," City manager Bennett Adams said.

Another public hearing will be held on the matter on June 12 at the regular Camilla city council meeting.

