Public hearings scheduled for proposal to close Albany High School

Monday night the Dougherty County School Board scheduled two public hearings, to listen to what the community is thinking about the proposed realignment of the school system.

The most controversial part of that realignment proposal would be the closing of Albany High School.

School administrators point out that Albany High has under 800 students, less than 73% of occupancy, and there is not enough students to justify four high schools.

The proposal is to leave the elementary school zones as is, and realign the middle and high school zones to feed to three high schools. Incoming superintendent Key Dyer says he knows for some it's an unpopular move.

"I'm a former student at Albany High School," said Dyer. "I understand the emotions associated with it. But we have to look at what is in the best interests of the district overall and long term."

The School Board will hold two public hearings on the school realignment proposal.

May 16 at 5:30 and the second May 23rd at noon. Both will be held in room 100 of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue in Downtown Albany.

