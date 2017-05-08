Victim identified in fatal wreck on Highway 97 in Mitchell County

Georgia State Patrol responded to a fatal single vehicle wreck in Mitchell County Monday night.

GSP said that Fredrickeka Shallow, 25, died after she went off the road in her white Honda Accord on Highway 97 near Mount Olive Road.

Troopers got the call around 6:10 p.m.

According to GSP, Shallow was heading north on 97 when she went off the road and struck a tree.

Shallow was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

