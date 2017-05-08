Hazard Mitigation Grant could help homeowners in flood plain - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hazard Mitigation Grant could help homeowners in flood plain

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

If your Albany home was damaged by the January storms and is located in the flood plain, you might get financial help.

351 people living in both the city and the county will be getting a letter in the mail with more about this federal grant.

Expected to total $7 million dollars, $2 million dollars for the January 2 storm damage, and $5 million dollars for the January 22 tornado, the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program pays for things that don't fall under FEMA coverage.

This includes buy-outs of damaged homes in the flood plain and paying to raise a home above the flood plain.

It also includes purchasing storm shelters and early warning systems in unincorporated parts of the county.

"For individuals that are interested in the buy-out program or the elevation program, we are planning to reach out to homeowners that live in the flood zone and invite them to a town-hall meeting where we will provide more information," said Michael McCoy, Dougherty County's Assistant Administrator.

This meeting date has not been announced, but will happen very soon, because homeowner information is needed quickly in order for the county to make the pre-application deadline in early June.

But, it will be some time before the money actually gets into the hands of the affected homeowners.

The application approval process and grant distribution is lengthy, and it could be into late 2018 before grants are awarded.

