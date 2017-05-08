Sumter Co. Fire Dept. sends help to West Mims Blaze

Sumter County Fire Department sent four men, a tanker and engine to help fight the Blaze in Southeast Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Sumter County firefighters are on the front lines of the fires near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Tonight, the fire is forcing more than 2,000 people to evacuate South Georgia.

Sumter County Fire Chief John Ekaitis said he got the call to send crews Sunday morning.

On Monday morning, four men, a tanker and engine arrived in Charlton County.

They are there for structural protection, dousing the flames before they hit buildings.

With temperatures headed towards the 90's this week Ekaitis said it's a dangerous fire.

"It does pose many dangers while they are out there, but with their training and what we've received from past experiences, I think they will do very well," said Ekaitis.

Crisp County and the the city of Americus also sent men.

They are all working in 48-hour shifts.

Ekaitis said he has more men on standby.

