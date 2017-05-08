Man arrested for burglary in Coffee County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested for burglary in Coffee County

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Mikel Purvis III (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

One man is behind bars after Coffee County deputies responded to a burglary Sunday morning. 

Mikel Purvis, aka Bizkit, 30, was arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree. 

Deputies responded to Greenfield Circle just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim told deputies that someone had broken into their home and stole a number of items between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

A Coffee County detective was notified and responded to the the scene.

According to the detective, the burglar came in through the back door of the residence.

More evidence led detectives to another home in the area and the arrest of Purvis.

Purvis did provide detectives with information that led to the recovery of items that were taken from the residence. 

Purvis is being held at Coffee County Jail.

