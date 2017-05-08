Multiple people facing burglary charges for Thomasville weekend burglaries

Thirteen people, ranging from ages 14 to 50, are facing burglary and entering auto charges in Thomasville.

Thomasville Police said they have had an alarming increase in crime over the weekend.

"It's an on going problem that we're facing here from one side of town to the other," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD.

Watches, Shoes, Clothes, and Jewelry total up to $32,000 all stolen from a Thomasville home over the weekend.

But those home owners weren't alone.

Just down the street on Pony Circle another home owner just hours later reported the same type of break in.

"This is, you catch one individual and one group, get them arrested. And it seems one other group picks up where they left off," said Holmes.

Four adults behind bars facing charges ranging from burglary to entering autos. One of them also facing armed robbery charges.

John Mathis is charged two counts of burglary.

Stanley Lovejoy is charged with armed robbery and three counts of burglary.

Stephone Thomas is charged burglary and entering auto.

Dejarius Moore is charged with burglary.

Three teens ages 14, 15, and 16 are also facing felony burglary charges. Police said this isn't the first time these teens have committed these crimes.

"One of the suspects in the recent burglaries was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous arrest for entering auto. The ankle monitor has a tracking device and placed him right at the residence," said Holmes.

According to Thomasville PD Crime Reports, there have been 20 auto or home thefts in the past week and almost 60 in the past month.

"They are stealing guns and a lot of electronics, guns in the hands of teenagers is just not a good thing," said Holmes.

Police said although they are encouraging people to lock their doors, they believe these suspects are breaking windows or doors to get inside.

So Investigators want folks to be proactive, locking up valuables especially if you plan to leave home for the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10