Dougherty's Assistant Administrator might apply for top job

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty commissioners will soon begin the search process for a new county administrator and the current assistant administrator is considering applying for the job.

Long-time administrator Richard Crowdis will retire at the end of the year.

The county is poised to approve hiring UGA's Carl Vinson Institute of Government to conduct the search.

Michael McCoy told WALB Monday he is considering applying for the job.

McCoy joined the county in 2008 with the Solid Waste Department, and after being named Director, was then promoted to his current job in 2009.

McCoy was named Georgia's Risk Manager of the Year for implementing changes to the county's insurance program that saved taxpayers a half million dollars.

