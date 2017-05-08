Albany bakery celebrates teachers

An Albany cupcake bakery is giving students a sweet way to treat their teachers for all they do.

Smallcakes: A Cupcakery is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week.

The business is selling apple, ruler and thank you themed goodies.

Owner Lindsay Bridges said Smallcakes wanted to show educators they mean a lot to the community.

"We just like to get the word out that we appreciate teachers because they spend all day with our kids and put so much energy and effort into them," Bridges said. "So, we just want them to know we appreciate it."

Bridges said several students have already come in to buy gifts for their teachers.

