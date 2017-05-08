Students thank the Coffee County Sheriff's Office - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Students thank the Coffee County Sheriff's Office

(Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

On Monday, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office got dozens of 'thank you' notes.

The notes were from students at First Academy.

Last week K-9 officers, handlers and their dog, Boo, went to the school to show students the activities involved with the K-9 unit.

Deputies appreciated the students' notes, thoughts and prayers and shared their gratitude on the Coffee County Facebook page.

