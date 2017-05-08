Lee stepping down as TU baseball coach; Adams will replace

Longtime Thomas University head baseball coach Mike Lee is stepping down.

The school announced Monday Lee is resigning as the Night Hawks baseball coach after 21 years, but he will remain with the school as the athletic director. He has been Thomas University's AD for the past 19 years.

"It has been a great honor to coach the young men I have been fortunate to recruit over the years, and I owe them a debt of gratitude for allowing me to fulfill my dream of coaching baseball for a living," Lee said in a statement released by the university.

Lee took over as the Night Hawks head coach in June 1996, leading the program to a 491-496-2 record over the next two decades. The Night Hawks made two regional appearances during Lee's tenure, as well as four Association of Independent Institutions tournaments and three Sun Conference tournaments.

Randy Adams will take over the program, after leading the junior varsity Night Hawks for the past five seasons. The former TU player has also been a varsity assistant coach for five years.

"I have complete faith in Randy's abilities as a coach and a leader of young men," Lee said in a statement. "He has worked tirelessly over the past few years to make this a better program, and I believe he will do a fantastic job for the university. I look forward to watching him develop as a coach and teacher in the years to come."

Lee and Adams will assume their new roles on June 1.

Information from Thomas University athletics was used in this report.

