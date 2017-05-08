Man causes thousands of dollars in damage to ex's home, arrested - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man causes thousands of dollars in damage to ex's home, arrested

Bryan Strickland (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office) Bryan Strickland (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A man is now in jail after deputies said he caused $15,000 in damage to his ex-girlfriend's home.

Coffee County Police said that last Wednesday Bryan Strickland III threw picture frames, broke a glass table and punched a hold in a wall and mirror frame.

The victim left while Strickland was still there.

When she returned, she found a bed had been cut, a rug was stained and her washer and dryer were missing their face boards.

Deputies found Strickland on Saturday.

He was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • First large storm recovery bills due

    First large storm recovery bills due

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:06:26 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County's first large storm disaster recovery payment is due and it's just shy of five million dollars. Officials said the county is in strong financial shape and has a "robust" rainy day fund. 

    More >>

    Dougherty County's first large storm disaster recovery payment is due and it's just shy of five million dollars. Officials said the county is in strong financial shape and has a "robust" rainy day fund. 

    More >>

  • Hazard Mitigation Grant could help homeowners in flood plain

    Hazard Mitigation Grant could help homeowners in flood plain

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:04:33 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    If your Albany home was damaged by the January storms and is located in the flood plain, you might get financial help. 

    More >>

    If your Albany home was damaged by the January storms and is located in the flood plain, you might get financial help. 

    More >>

  • Sumter Co. Fire Dept. sends help to West Mims Blaze

    Sumter Co. Fire Dept. sends help to West Mims Blaze

    Monday, May 8 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-05-08 22:48:17 GMT
    Sumter County Fire Department sent four men, a tanker and engine to help fight the Blaze in Southeast Georgia. (Source: WALB)Sumter County Fire Department sent four men, a tanker and engine to help fight the Blaze in Southeast Georgia. (Source: WALB)

    Sumter County firefighters are on the front lines of the fires near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.  Tonight, the fire is forcing more than 2,000 people to evacuate South Georgia.

    More >>

    Sumter County firefighters are on the front lines of the fires near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.  Tonight, the fire is forcing more than 2,000 people to evacuate South Georgia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly