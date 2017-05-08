Man causes thousands of dollars in damage to ex's home, arrested

A man is now in jail after deputies said he caused $15,000 in damage to his ex-girlfriend's home.

Coffee County Police said that last Wednesday Bryan Strickland III threw picture frames, broke a glass table and punched a hold in a wall and mirror frame.

The victim left while Strickland was still there.

When she returned, she found a bed had been cut, a rug was stained and her washer and dryer were missing their face boards.

Deputies found Strickland on Saturday.

He was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

