Cars slam into stores, businesses burglarized

Investigators are looking into multiple burglaries over the weekend that they believe might be connected.

The crook's M.O.?

Ramming a car into the front of the store.

In each case, police said the suspects caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, but didn't get away with much.

The burglaries took place within the city limits and in the county.

Albany Police are investigating two burglaries where surveillance video recorded, or witnesses saw, a gray or silver sedan smashing into the front doors of the business.

Police said a man driving a silver Nissan Maxima crashed into the Dollar General on Radium Springs a little after midnight Saturday.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots, and yellow orange gloves.

He reportedly left the scene empty handed.

Just half an hour later, police responded to the Mini Mart on Stuart Avenue.

A witness told police he saw two men in a gray sedan ram into the front door.

Dougherty County Police are also investigating a burglary at the Pitt Stop on Sylvester Highway where the front door was smashed.

This burglary happened around 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

"They did about $3,000 worth of damage to the door when they rammed it," said Dougherty County Police Lieutenant Steve Mitchum. "It appears that all they took was a single pack of cigarettes and it didn't look like it was that much that they took."

Lieutenant Mitchum said this type of burglary was unusual for the county.

At this time, investigators are working to determine what type of car was used in the Pitt Stop burglary.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS or the Dougherty County Police Department at 430-660.

