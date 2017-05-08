Cars slam into stores, businesses burglarized - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cars slam into stores, businesses burglarized

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
DCP and APD are investigating multiple business burglaries. (Source: WALB) DCP and APD are investigating multiple business burglaries. (Source: WALB)
DCP and APD are investigating multiple business burglaries. (Source: WALB) DCP and APD are investigating multiple business burglaries. (Source: WALB)
Lieutenant Steve Mitchum (Source: WALB) Lieutenant Steve Mitchum (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Investigators are looking into multiple burglaries over the weekend that they believe might be connected. 

The crook's M.O.?

Ramming a car into the front of the store. 

In each case, police said the suspects caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, but didn't get away with much. 

The burglaries took place within the city limits and in the county. 

Albany Police are investigating two burglaries where surveillance video recorded, or witnesses saw, a gray or silver sedan smashing into the front doors of the business. 

Police said a man driving a silver Nissan Maxima crashed into the Dollar General on Radium Springs a little after midnight Saturday. 

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots, and yellow orange gloves.

He reportedly left the scene empty handed. 

Just half an hour later, police responded to the Mini Mart on Stuart Avenue. 

A witness told police he saw two men in a gray sedan ram into the front door. 

Dougherty County Police are also investigating a burglary at the Pitt Stop on Sylvester Highway where the front door was smashed.

This burglary happened around 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

"They did about $3,000 worth of damage to the door when they rammed it," said Dougherty County Police Lieutenant Steve Mitchum.  "It appears that all they took was a single pack of cigarettes and it didn't look like it was that much that they took."

Lieutenant Mitchum said this type of burglary was unusual for the county. 

At this time, investigators are working to determine what type of car was used in the Pitt Stop burglary. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS or the Dougherty County Police Department at 430-660. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • First large storm recovery bills due

    First large storm recovery bills due

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:06:26 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County's first large storm disaster recovery payment is due and it's just shy of five million dollars. Officials said the county is in strong financial shape and has a "robust" rainy day fund. 

    More >>

    Dougherty County's first large storm disaster recovery payment is due and it's just shy of five million dollars. Officials said the county is in strong financial shape and has a "robust" rainy day fund. 

    More >>

  • Hazard Mitigation Grant could help homeowners in flood plain

    Hazard Mitigation Grant could help homeowners in flood plain

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:04:33 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    If your Albany home was damaged by the January storms and is located in the flood plain, you might get financial help. 

    More >>

    If your Albany home was damaged by the January storms and is located in the flood plain, you might get financial help. 

    More >>

  • Sumter Co. Fire Dept. sends help to West Mims Blaze

    Sumter Co. Fire Dept. sends help to West Mims Blaze

    Monday, May 8 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-05-08 22:48:17 GMT
    Sumter County Fire Department sent four men, a tanker and engine to help fight the Blaze in Southeast Georgia. (Source: WALB)Sumter County Fire Department sent four men, a tanker and engine to help fight the Blaze in Southeast Georgia. (Source: WALB)

    Sumter County firefighters are on the front lines of the fires near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.  Tonight, the fire is forcing more than 2,000 people to evacuate South Georgia.

    More >>

    Sumter County firefighters are on the front lines of the fires near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.  Tonight, the fire is forcing more than 2,000 people to evacuate South Georgia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly