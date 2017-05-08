1 killed, 1 injured in Mitchell Co. wreck

Georgia State Patrol confirmed one woman died and another was injured after running into a 20 foot trailer on Highway 19 Friday night.

GSP said that Sha'camberia Teasley, 21, was the passenger in a vehicle when it ran into the back of the trailer that was being hauled by a farm truck.

Teasley's 26-year-old coworker was driving when the accident happened.

According to GSP, both women were taken to Phoebe for treatment where Teasley later died.

The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

