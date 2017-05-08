SGMC celebrates National Hospital Week - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

SGMC celebrates National Hospital Week

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
More than 2,000 employees at South Georgia Medical Center are getting recognized this week. (Source: WALB) More than 2,000 employees at South Georgia Medical Center are getting recognized this week. (Source: WALB)
SGMC interim CEO Heath Evans (Source: WALB) SGMC interim CEO Heath Evans (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

More than 2,000 employees at South Georgia Medical Center are getting recognized this week.  

It's part of National Hospital Week. 

The Mayor kicked off the celebration with a proclamation, and of course cake! 

SGMC officials said it takes thousands of employees to keep the hospital operating and many of them are never seen. 

"Our employees work day in and day out taking care of patients in the hospital, a lot of times with little gratitude for it," said SGMC interim CEO Heath Evans, "And to them, they are good, caring people and this is more than a paycheck."

Employees at the hospital will enjoy a barbecue, door prizes, and more throughout this week.

