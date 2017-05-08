Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series kicks off in Valdosta

Local vendors will also be out on the lawn talking to folks and selling lunches each day. (Source: WALB)

Each day a new band will entertain folks on the courthouse lawn for the Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series. (Source: WALB)

All this week folks can enjoy some entertainment while they eat outside in Downtown Valdosta.

Each day a new band will entertain folks on the courthouse lawn for the Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series.

The concert will go from 11:30 to 1:30 each day.

Organizers said it's a great way to get folks enjoying the downtown area.

"It's just fun to kind of remind people that it's not just stores, and shops, and restaurants, but this is a community space for everyone," said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.

Local vendors will also be out on the lawn talking to folks and selling lunches each day.

To check out a list of the bands, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10