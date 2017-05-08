Police search for suspects after shots fired into Valdosta home

According to the Valdosta Police Department, a woman claimed someone knocked on her door before firing roughly 2 shots into her garage door on McAfina Trail. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta Police are searching for the person who fired shots into a Valdosta home Sunday around 5 p.m.

"I wish none of that would happen," said neighbor Craig McKinney, "I really wish none of that would happen."

McKinney walks his dogs around McAfina Trail multiple times a day, but after learning about the shooting, his normally relaxing walk is a little unsettling.

"For my safety! Because I walk around all the time," urged McKinney, "I wish people would get along at times and not have no violence around here."

"She heard a knock at the door, then heard shooting outside, got down on the floor and waited for police to arrive," said Police Chief Brian Childress.

Childress said a second resident in the home left after the shots were fired and before police arrived.

He said investigators believe an argument took place at a different location and the suspects came to the home to find someone.

"It appears they showed up at this residence to find the male offender who fled the scene before we arrived," explained Childress.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Both the police chief and neighbors said they don't want to see anything like it happen in this neighborhood again.

"We're not going to tolerate this kind of garbage," urged Childress, "This is the kind of stuff that we're not going to allow to happen in Valdosta."

"I don't want to see any violence. I don't want to see any violence at all," echoed McKinney.

The police chief said investigators do have the names of some suspects, they are not releasing them at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3091.

