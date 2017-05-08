Albany teacher arrested for cocaine, says it was planted

An Albany High School teacher has been arrested for drug possession.

It happened last Tuesday after Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Mosely got an anonymous phone call where a man said that Manxavier D. Greene had drugs in her car.

Ms. Greene was interviewed by police and administrators, and said that she knew who the anonymous caller was; her ex-boyfriend, whom she said told her that he would "ruin her career," because he was mad at her.

A search of the car revealed two small plastic bags which turned out to be cocaine.

Greene was booked by DCSS Police, and released on her own recognizance.

A DCSS spokesperson said that any incident involving drugs, whether student or teacher, is taken seriously. The school system offered no other comment stating that the incident involves a personnel matter.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10