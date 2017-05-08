One injured in Worth County rollover crash

A woman had to be rescued early Monday morning after a crash in Worth County.

The driver called 911 around 2 a.m. saying her car overturned several times on Highway 300.

It happened about a mile north of Highway 32.

The driver, whose names has not been released, was alert when paramedics arrived and taken to the hospital.

No word on what caused the crash.

