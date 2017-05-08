80 jobs up for grabs at new and expanded Hamilton Relay call center

Hamilton Relay is looking to fill more than 80 open positions that were created after the call center was expanded and rebuilt following January's devastating storm.

Vicious winds destroyed the Dawson Road call center on Jan. 2. Around 50 employees were inside the building during the storm, but amazingly, no one was seriously injured. The building, however, was a total loss.

Hamilton provides telecommunication relay services for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing and speech disabled. The business operated in two temporary locations after the storm, and managers said it's great to be back in one location.

"It really is amazing to have the new building, the new design, We got our windows have a decal on them, new painting throughout the building, new furniture, so everybody seems really excited about the new stuff that we have," said center manager David Castellano.

It took crews less than four months to rebuild the center from the ground up. The center was able to add 2,400 square feet to its Dawson Road location. Because of the added space, the center is now hiring for 80 newly-created positions.

Interested applicants can apply online or by calling the human resources department at (229) 435-5185.

