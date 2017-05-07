Girl Scouts hosts award ceremony for highest honors

Sunday was a big day for some young girls in South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Sunday was a big day for some young girls in South Georgia.

The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held a special ceremony to honor girls and volunteers.

The organization presented the girls with the highest awards...gold, silver and bronze stars.

Girls who complete projects meaningful in the community receive the awards.

They get to choose the project and carry it through.

Organizers said it's a good way to make the organization's mission known.

"We have good troops here, but we can always..we want more. I think the more girls we can reach to really show that this is a great experience for them, the better," said Denise Ward with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia hosted ceremonies like this one all across the region including in Savannah and Columbus.

