Girl Scouts host award ceremony for highest honors

An Albany cupcake bakery is giving students a sweet way to treat their teachers for all they do.More >>
An Albany cupcake bakery is giving students a sweet way to treat their teachers for all they do.More >>
Sunday was a big day for some young girls in South Georgia. The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held a special ceremony to honor girls and volunteers. The organization presented the girls with the highest awards...gold, silver and bronze stars.More >>
Sunday was a big day for some young girls in South Georgia. The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held a special ceremony to honor girls and volunteers. The organization presented the girls with the highest awards...gold, silver and bronze stars.More >>
Monday night the Dougherty County School Board scheduled two public hearings, one May 16 and the second May 23, to listen to the community on school system realignment.More >>
Monday night the Dougherty County School Board scheduled two public hearings, one May 16 and the second May 23, to listen to the community on school system realignment.More >>
Dougherty County's first large storm disaster recovery payment is due and it's just shy of five million dollars. Officials said the county is in strong financial shape and has a "robust" rainy day fund.More >>
Dougherty County's first large storm disaster recovery payment is due and it's just shy of five million dollars. Officials said the county is in strong financial shape and has a "robust" rainy day fund.More >>
If your Albany home was damaged by the January storms and is located in the flood plain, you might get financial help.More >>
If your Albany home was damaged by the January storms and is located in the flood plain, you might get financial help.More >>