Phoebe hosts "graduation party" for NICU patients - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Phoebe hosts "graduation party" for NICU patients

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
The party was held at the Chehaw Creekside Center (Source:WALB) The party was held at the Chehaw Creekside Center (Source:WALB)
Sabrina Harris, Former NICU Patient (Source:WALB) Sabrina Harris, Former NICU Patient (Source:WALB)
Children got to enjoy treats and games (Source:WALB) Children got to enjoy treats and games (Source:WALB)
Phoebe's NICU serves over 20 counties (Source:WALB) Phoebe's NICU serves over 20 counties (Source:WALB)
Harris was in NICU for three months (Source:WALB) Harris was in NICU for three months (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Some of Phoebe Putney Hospital’s youngest patients received a special celebration Sunday and their parents received some hope as well.

“During their time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), it’s such a hopeless time. It’s a scary time for them,” Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator Becca Miller said.

Families from across South Georgia came together at Chehaw’s Creekside Center for a special graduation party sponsored by Aflac.

“Just to celebrate that they are done with the NICU, because that is such a big deal,” Miller said.

The party included sweets and games. It also allowed nurses and physicians to reunite with former patients.

“And every time that I meet with nurses who are in NICU, they say the best part about their job is when they get to see these families who have sat by their children’s bedsides,” Miller said.

The parents also got to hear from 20-year-old Sabrina Harris who spent nearly three months in NICU.

“I have Cerebral Palsy. I was born with it. I was born three months early,” Harris said.

Harris faced a number of challenges.

“I had to wear a lot of braces. I had a walker. I didn’t walk until I was four,” Harris added.

And she admits that it’s been a long road. Her latest surgery happened just four years ago.

“They rotated my hips, so that they were straight. And cut my femurs and lengthened my hamstrings,” Harris said.

But Harris never let conditions bring her down. Just this week, she graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Biology from Albany State University.

“She’s just a perfect example to give these families some inspiration and hope,” Miller said.

Hope that these parents need for the road ahead.

“A lot of these families, once they get out of NICU, they have a very long journey ahead of them as well,” Miller said.

This was the first graduation party in several years.

Organizers were happy to bring it back and plan to do it again next year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Phoebe hosts "graduation party" for NICU patients

    Phoebe hosts "graduation party" for NICU patients

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:50:15 GMT
    The party was held at the Chehaw Creekside Center (Source:WALB)The party was held at the Chehaw Creekside Center (Source:WALB)

    Some of Phoebe Putney Hospital’s youngest patients received a special celebration Sunday and their parents received some hope as well. Families from across South Georgia came together at Chehaw’s Creekside Center for a special graduation party sponsored by Aflac

    More >>

    Some of Phoebe Putney Hospital’s youngest patients received a special celebration Sunday and their parents received some hope as well. Families from across South Georgia came together at Chehaw’s Creekside Center for a special graduation party sponsored by Aflac

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Memorial scholarship reaches $55,000

    UPDATE: Memorial scholarship reaches $55,000

    Sunday, May 7 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-05-07 21:53:27 GMT
    Lee was part of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of North Georgia (Source:Colin Marney)Lee was part of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of North Georgia (Source:Colin Marney)

    More than $55,000 and counting will go toward a scholarship fund honoring a fallen South Georgia army ranger. First Lieutenant Weston Lee died last month after an IED detonated during a patrol in Iraq.Georgia. 

    More >>

    More than $55,000 and counting will go toward a scholarship fund honoring a fallen South Georgia army ranger. First Lieutenant Weston Lee died last month after an IED detonated during a patrol in Iraq.Georgia. 

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:42:29 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 7-8, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 7-8, 2017

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly