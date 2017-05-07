One woman killed in Colquitt Co. ATV wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

One woman killed in Colquitt Co. ATV wreck

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) -

Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock confirmed Amber Norman died after an ATV wreck around midnight Sunday.

It happened on George Flowers Road in Colquitt County.

Only one ATV was involved.

Two other people were treated and released.

We will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

