One woman killed in Colquitt Co. ATV wreck

Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock confirmed Amber Norman died after an ATV wreck around midnight Sunday.

It happened on George Flowers Road in Colquitt County.

Only one ATV was involved.

Two other people were treated and released.

We will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10