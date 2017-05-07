UPDATE: Memorial scholarship reaches $55,000 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Memorial scholarship reaches $55,000

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Lee was part of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of North Georgia (Source:Colin Marney) Lee was part of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of North Georgia (Source:Colin Marney)
The scholarship will help future UNG students (Source:WALB) The scholarship will help future UNG students (Source:WALB)
DAHLONEGA, GA (WALB) -

More than $55,000 and counting will go toward a scholarship fund honoring a fallen South Georgia army ranger.

First Lieutenant Weston Lee died last month after an IED detonated during a patrol in Iraq.

Lee was a native of Bluffton, Georgia. He graduated from the University of North Georgia where he was a part of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity.

SAE Brother Colin Marney said around 90% of the chapter is military.

In honor of their fallen brother, the fraternity created a scholarship fund to help incoming UNG students.

SAE created this GoFundMe page to raise money.

“It’s just been absolutely shocking. Whenever we set the goal of $25,000, we thought that it was possible, but that it would take extra work beyond the GoFundMe,” Marney said.

Part of the donations will also go to Lee’s family here in South Georgia.

