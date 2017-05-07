Andersonville NHS wants to be more inclusive - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Andersonville NHS wants to be more inclusive

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
The park saw around 135,000 visitors in 2016 (Source:WALB) The park saw around 135,000 visitors in 2016 (Source:WALB)
The National Prisoner of War Museum includes information on all prisoners of war. (Source:WALB) The National Prisoner of War Museum includes information on all prisoners of war. (Source:WALB)
Jody Mays, Chief (Source:WALB) Jody Mays, Chief (Source:WALB)
ANDERSONVILLE, GA (WALB) -

With the Andersonville National Historic Site bringing an economic boost to Sumter County, park officials want to attract even more guests.

A National Park Service report shows that the site saw more than 135,000 guests in 2016.

Those visitors spent around $8 million in the surrounding area.

Andersonville National Historic Site Chief Jody Mays told WALB News 10 that the site has a lot to offer like the Civil War Military Prison, the Andersonville National Cemetery, and the National Prisoner of War Museum.

“Because we have three components to our site, it kind of draws in people with different interests,” Mays said.

The National Prisoner of War Museum represents POWs from all areas.

“I think that awareness, because we’re the only park that has that as part of its mission to interpret those stories that it brings a unique set of visitors here,” Mays said.

And the site is hoping to be even more inclusive with its events.

Each year, the park hosts a Living History Weekend. Mays said they plan to do more with it next year.

“We want to look at expanding that Living History Program a little bit to incorporate some of the other conflicts and talk about their experiences.

Next year, the National Prison of War Museum will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Mays told WALB News 10 that they’re planning something big to commemorate that milestone.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Andersonville NHS wants to be more inclusive

    Andersonville NHS wants to be more inclusive

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-05-07 15:00:29 GMT
    The park saw around 135,000 visitors in 2016 (Source:WALB)The park saw around 135,000 visitors in 2016 (Source:WALB)

    With the Andersonville National Historic Site bringing an economic boost to Sumter County, park officials want to attract even more guests. A National Park Service report shows that the site saw more than 135,000 guests in 2016.

    More >>

    With the Andersonville National Historic Site bringing an economic boost to Sumter County, park officials want to attract even more guests. A National Park Service report shows that the site saw more than 135,000 guests in 2016.

    More >>

  • ASU grads react to university changes

    ASU grads react to university changes

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:42:07 GMT
    Over 700 graduated from Albany State University this spring (Source:WALB)Over 700 graduated from Albany State University this spring (Source:WALB)

    On Saturday, May 6, 2017, hundreds of Albany State University graduates walked across the stage at the Albany Civic Center. WALB News 10 spoke to a former student and a new graduate about the changes coming to their Alma Mater.

    More >>

    On Saturday, May 6, 2017, hundreds of Albany State University graduates walked across the stage at the Albany Civic Center. WALB News 10 spoke to a former student and a new graduate about the changes coming to their Alma Mater.

    More >>

  • Gov. Deal gives VSU commencement speech, protesters talk campus carry law

    Gov. Deal gives VSU commencement speech, protesters talk campus carry law

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:34:54 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Governor Nathan Deal made his way to Valdosta Saturday to give the keynote address at Valdosta State University's 2017 Spring Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized at the school's two ceremonies Friday night and Saturday night.

    More >>

    Governor Nathan Deal made his way to Valdosta Saturday to give the keynote address at Valdosta State University's 2017 Spring Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized at the school's two ceremonies Friday night and Saturday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly