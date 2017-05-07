Andersonville NHS wants to be more inclusive

The National Prisoner of War Museum includes information on all prisoners of war. (Source:WALB)

With the Andersonville National Historic Site bringing an economic boost to Sumter County, park officials want to attract even more guests.

A National Park Service report shows that the site saw more than 135,000 guests in 2016.

Those visitors spent around $8 million in the surrounding area.

Andersonville National Historic Site Chief Jody Mays told WALB News 10 that the site has a lot to offer like the Civil War Military Prison, the Andersonville National Cemetery, and the National Prisoner of War Museum.

“Because we have three components to our site, it kind of draws in people with different interests,” Mays said.

The National Prisoner of War Museum represents POWs from all areas.

“I think that awareness, because we’re the only park that has that as part of its mission to interpret those stories that it brings a unique set of visitors here,” Mays said.

And the site is hoping to be even more inclusive with its events.

Each year, the park hosts a Living History Weekend. Mays said they plan to do more with it next year.

“We want to look at expanding that Living History Program a little bit to incorporate some of the other conflicts and talk about their experiences.

Next year, the National Prison of War Museum will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Mays told WALB News 10 that they’re planning something big to commemorate that milestone.

