Gov. Deal gives VSU commencement speech, protesters talk campus carry law

Governor Nathan Deal made his way to Valdosta Saturday to give the keynote address at Valdosta State University's 2017 Spring Commencement Ceremony.

More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized at the school's two ceremonies Friday night and Saturday night.

In his speech, the governor passed on a simple piece from one world leader.

"Sir Winston Churchill delivered the shortest and the most impactful graduation address ever given," said Gov. Deal. "Never, never never never give up."

The celebration ended with a firework display for the graduates.

However, not everyone was happy about Gov. Deal's appearance in Valdosta.

A handful of protesters lined a street near the campus.

Gov. Deal's speech came just two days after he signed a controversial campus carry bill into law.

It allows people with permits to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses.

The protesters, including Georgia Southern University professor Michelle Haberland, wanted to voice their opinions about the new law.

They held signs, some saying "carry books not guns" and "education is the most powerful weapon."

"I think what's going to happen is there's going to be chaos, and if there are other people who are shooting, how will we know who the active shooter is when lots of people will be actively shooting," said Haberland.

The law goes into effect July 1st.

