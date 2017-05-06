One man airlifted after Coffee Co. wreck

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Guest said Saturday night that one man was airlifted after a wreck on Highway 221/State Route 135 in Coffee County.

The wreck happened sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Based on evidence and a witness account, Trooper Guest said an elderly man was driving a pickup truck in one lane, and another person was driving another pickup truck in the lane next to him. They were traveling the same direction.

Trooper Guest said it appeared the elderly man attempted to change lanes and did not have enough clearance.

The other truck struck his truck in the back, and the elderly man’s truck eventually left the roadway, hitting a ditch, then hitting a steal beam sign support before his truck came to a rest.

The elderly man was airlifted to Savannah. Trooper Guest said he had visible wounds on his legs. He was talking and conscious at the scene.

The elderly man was not wearing a seat belt.

The other driver had some bruises from the airbag deploying.

Trooper Guest said charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10