Annual Spring Fling honors former teacher

People gathered in Northeast Albany to remember a former school teacher.

Brittany’s 2nd Annual Spring Fling took place on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Chehaw Park.

Brittany Kerfoot was a second grade teacher at Lake Park Elementary. She died in a plane crash last year.

In her memory, friends and loved ones created the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project to help area children.

Money from the event will go to help refurbish a playground at Chehaw.

Volunteers told WALB News 10 that Kerfoot had a passion for helping children.

“I know that she would be amazed. I know the she would be very proud. She had such a special place in her heart for children and I know that she would be very happy with what we’re doing,” Spring Fling Volunteer Ashley Castleberry said.

Saturday’s event included food and craft vendors, live music, and a cornhole tournament.

