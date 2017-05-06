Annual Spring Fling honors former teacher - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Annual Spring Fling honors former teacher

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Kerfoot passed away in a plane crash in January 2016. (Source:WALB) Kerfoot passed away in a plane crash in January 2016. (Source:WALB)
Ashley Castleberry, Spring Fling Organizer (Source:WALB) Ashley Castleberry, Spring Fling Organizer (Source:WALB)
Those who knew Kerfoot said she had a passion for children (Source:WALB) Those who knew Kerfoot said she had a passion for children (Source:WALB)
The Spring Fling included a cornhole tournament (Source:WALB) The Spring Fling included a cornhole tournament (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

People gathered in Northeast Albany to remember a former school teacher.

Brittany’s 2nd Annual Spring Fling took place on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Chehaw Park.

Brittany Kerfoot was a second grade teacher at Lake Park Elementary. She died in a plane crash last year.

In her memory, friends and loved ones created the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project to help area children.

Money from the event will go to help refurbish a playground at Chehaw.

Volunteers told WALB News 10 that Kerfoot had a passion for helping children.

“I know that she would be amazed. I know the she would be very proud. She had such a special place in her heart for children and I know that she would be very happy with what we’re doing,” Spring Fling Volunteer Ashley Castleberry said.

Saturday’s event included food and craft vendors, live music, and a cornhole tournament.

