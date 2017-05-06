Rams race to SIAC title, Ladies finish 2nd

The SIAC track and field championships wrapped up Saturday evening, and for both the men and women it was a neck and neck race to the finish.

Albany state's men took 1st, while the women took 2nd at the SIACs.

The Golden Rams put up a valiant effort on the final day at Hugh Mills.

And Jared Jordan and Christoph Jackson took 1 and 2 for ASU in the men's 100 meter dash helping the rams to a total of 248 points.

this was their first conference title since 2014.

In the women's 100 meter dash, it was Dykearah Jones taking first place for the Lady Rams who finished with a total of 187 points.

Both the men and women were swapping back and forth with Benedict for the top two spots throughout the final day of events.

Here are the final standings:

Men

1) Albany State 248

2) Benedict 220.50

3) Morehouse 107

4) Central State 59

5) Claflin 49

6) Paine 43

7) Kentucky State 40.50

8) Tuskegee 23

9) Lane 16

10) Fort Valley State 6

Women

1) Benedict 216

2) Albany State 187

3) Clark Atlanta 179.50

4) Claflin 86

5) Paine 38

6) Miles 37

7) Kentucky State 30

8) Tuskegee 19

9) Fort Valley State 12

10) Central State 11.50

11) Lane 1

