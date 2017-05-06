1 in custody after armed robbery in Sylvester

According to Sylvester Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Washington, one person was injured and another person was taken into custody after an armed robbery Friday night.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a business on West Willingham Street around 9:45 p.m.

According to police, one person was struck in the mouth and no other injuries have been reported.

Washington said that a person of interest was taken into custody shortly after officers responded.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are continuing to question several others about the incident.

No names have been released in this case at this time.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10