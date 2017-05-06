5K promotes children's mental health awareness - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

5K promotes children's mental health awareness

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
This was the second year for the Aspire to Shine 5K and Fun Walk (Source:WALB)
Joi Bell, Activities Director for Aspire Children and Adolescent (Source:WALB)
Over 100 people participated in this year's event. (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Runners hit the pavement to raise awareness for children’s mental health.

The 2nd Annual Aspire to Shine 5K and Fun Walk was held on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Albany State University’s West Campus.

Aspire Child and Adolescent is an outpatient service that helps young people with behavioral disorders.

With over 100 participants, this year’s attendance nearly doubled in size.

Organizers were ecstatic.

“The community is involved and is aware that children do go through mental health. It’s very important to make sure that our kids are healthy with their minds and their whole bodies, so we’re very excited that the community backed us up with this event.

Participants also got to enjoy Zumba and other activities.

