Area comic book shop offers free comics - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Area comic book shop offers free comics

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Source:WALB) Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Source:WALB)
Wade Norton, Comics and Cards, Inc. Sales Associate (Source:WALB) Wade Norton, Comics and Cards, Inc. Sales Associate (Source:WALB)
Comics and Cards, Inc on Dawson Road in Albany (Source:WALB) Comics and Cards, Inc on Dawson Road in Albany (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Saturday, May 6, 2017, is Free Comic Book Day and comic book shops across the world are offering free comics, including here in South Georgia.

Area comic book shop Comics and Cards, Inc. is giving away free comics at both its Albany and Tifton stores.

“All the big companies like Marvel and DC put out free comic books to promote new [films] that are coming out,” Comics and Cards, Inc. Sales Associate Wade Norton said.

Free Comic Book Day is recognized each year on the first Saturday of May.

Over 2,000 stores are participating in this year’s Free Comic Book Day. Together, they expect to give away over 5 million comics on Saturday.

“We usually have a really good turnout for Free Comic Book Day,” Norton said.

Norton said comics have come along way throughout the years.

“There’s just real life situations. I mean, it doesn’t have to be something supernatural or superpower to be in a comic nowadays,” Norton said.

The Albany Store is located at 2401 Dawson Road and the Tifton store is located at 705 3rd St. W.

Both locations close at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • 5K promotes children's mental health awareness

    5K promotes children's mental health awareness

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-06 16:58:16 GMT
    This was the second year for the Aspire to Shine 5K and Fun Walk (Source:WALB)This was the second year for the Aspire to Shine 5K and Fun Walk (Source:WALB)

    Runners hit the pavement to raise awareness for children’s mental health. The 2nd Annual Aspire to Shine 5K and Fun Walk was held on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Albany State University’s West Campus.

    More >>

    Runners hit the pavement to raise awareness for children’s mental health. The 2nd Annual Aspire to Shine 5K and Fun Walk was held on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Albany State University’s West Campus.

    More >>

  • Area comic book shop offers free comics

    Area comic book shop offers free comics

    Saturday, May 6 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-06 15:54:25 GMT
    Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Source:WALB)Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Source:WALB)

    Saturday, May 6, 2017, is Free Comic Book Day and comic book shops across the world are giving away free comics to celebrate the special day. A South Georgia comic book shop is offering free comics at its two locations.

    More >>

    Saturday, May 6, 2017, is Free Comic Book Day and comic book shops across the world are giving away free comics to celebrate the special day. A South Georgia comic book shop is offering free comics at its two locations.

    More >>

  • Albany ARC hosts fiesta for a cause

    Albany ARC hosts fiesta for a cause

    Saturday, May 6 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-05-06 15:38:38 GMT
    The group celebrated Cinco de Mayo (Source:WALB)The group celebrated Cinco de Mayo (Source:WALB)

    The Albany Advocacy Resource Center celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a fiesta.

    More >>

    The Albany Advocacy Resource Center celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a fiesta.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly