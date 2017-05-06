Area comic book shop offers free comics

Comics and Cards, Inc on Dawson Road in Albany (Source:WALB)

Saturday, May 6, 2017, is Free Comic Book Day and comic book shops across the world are offering free comics, including here in South Georgia.

Area comic book shop Comics and Cards, Inc. is giving away free comics at both its Albany and Tifton stores.

“All the big companies like Marvel and DC put out free comic books to promote new [films] that are coming out,” Comics and Cards, Inc. Sales Associate Wade Norton said.

Free Comic Book Day is recognized each year on the first Saturday of May.

Over 2,000 stores are participating in this year’s Free Comic Book Day. Together, they expect to give away over 5 million comics on Saturday.

“We usually have a really good turnout for Free Comic Book Day,” Norton said.

Norton said comics have come along way throughout the years.

“There’s just real life situations. I mean, it doesn’t have to be something supernatural or superpower to be in a comic nowadays,” Norton said.

The Albany Store is located at 2401 Dawson Road and the Tifton store is located at 705 3rd St. W.

Both locations close at 6:00 p.m.

