Albany ARC host fiesta for a cause

The Albany Advocacy Resource Center celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a fiesta Friday.

The event included live music, food and an auction.

Proceeds from the night will help the organization hold a summer camp this year.

The camp for children with disabilities focuses on helping kids learn as well as have fun.

"What we do at the Child Development Center is very different from the public school system and very different than any other program in the state," Executive Director Sonny Slate said.

You can find out how to sign up your child in this story at WALB dot com.

